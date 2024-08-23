NegOcc clash claims 2 rebel leaders

BACOLOD CITY — The military on Friday reported that two individuals believed to be key members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed during a clash with state troops at Barangay Buenavista in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental last Thursday.

According to the Philippine Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion (IB), the rebels were identified as Joan Lacio “Mark” Encarnacion and Jolina “Chloe” Martinez Sergio, vice commanding officer and political instructor, respectively, of Central Negros 2, Sentro de Grabidad Platoon.

Initial reports said that the couple was wanted for attempted murder and homicide and were also allegedly extorting money from sugarcane farmers, project workers, and quarry operators in the area.

The encounter occurred around 8:40 a.m. after troops were informed of the rebels’ presence in Sitio Pisok. In the ensuing gunbattle, three other NPA members fled, leaving behind the bodies of their comrades and firearms.

Lt. Col. Ziegfred Tayaban, commanding officer of 94IB, said joining the NPA “only leads to a life of exploitation and terror.”

He added that the unit would coordinate with local government officials and the families of the slain rebels for burial arrangements.

The Philippine Army said it would continue its operations against remaining NPA insurgents, following recent defeats in Western Visayas.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie

Dema-ala said the NPA’s force is dwindling “not only in Visayas but also in other regions.”