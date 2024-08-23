NAIA T3 high temperatures addressed, says MIAA

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported that it is already addressing the rising temperatures at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Friday afternoon.

This, as the MIAA has detected excessive operating temperatures in Chillers 1, 2, and 4 at the terminal.

To determine the cause of the problem and take necessary precautions to prevent potential significant damage to the entire cooling system, MIAA was compelled to temporarily shut down the chillers.

Descaling, cleaning, and swabbing procedures were also performed on the affected chillers to ensure optimal operating conditions.

Cooling fans have been installed throughout the terminal to prevent discomfort while passengers, personnel, and other partners may experience some short-term inconvenience, the MIAA is aware of the situation and is working hard to find a swift solution.