Modi's Ukraine visit seen as potentially helpful by White House

The White House has expressed optimism about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine, stating that it could be “helpful” in moving toward a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. The trip comes after Modi faced criticism for embracing Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent visit to Moscow.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby noted that if Modi’s visit contributes to achieving “an end to the conflict that aligns with President Zelensky’s vision for a just peace,” it would be a positive development. This marks Modi's first visit to Ukraine since India established diplomatic relations with the country in 1992.

Modi arrived in Ukraine after a seven-hour train journey from Poland, making him the first Indian leader to visit the war-torn nation. The visit is particularly significant as it comes at a time when Ukraine has intensified its counteroffensive against Russian forces, seizing several settlements in the Kursk region.

The United States has welcomed Modi's visit, with Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma calling it an "important trip." The White House’s endorsement highlights the potential impact of Modi's diplomatic efforts on the broader geopolitical landscape.

