Modern driving range rises in Pampanga

BestWestern recently opened the BW Golf Driving Range in Pampanga, a state-of-the-art facility which marks the region’s emergence as leading sports tourism destination.

Owned by Savers Group Holdings Inc., the BW Driving Range celebrated its grand launch with an event attended by prominent figures from the business, government, and local communities.

They include Savers Group Holdings Inc. chairman and CEO Jaime “Jack” Uy; president and COO Jansen Ivan Uy; and executive vice president Justine Shaun Uy.

They were joined by distinguished guests including Atty. Kercee Lazatin, representing Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr.; executive assistant Raffy Angeles; Hitachi vice president Ethan Chen; PICPA Pampanga Chapter president JP Lagman; PICPA Angeles City Chapter past president Luis de Jesus; CILA president Dr. Frankie Villanueva; and UAP Angeles president Ar. Tito Angeles.

The event was blessed by Rev. Fr. Joel Fronda, setting a solemn tone for the opening of the new facility.

Located behind Best Western Plus Metro Clark in Balibago, the BW Golf Driving Range offers a top-tier 24-bay, 220-yard practice facility designed to challenge golfers of all levels.

With a contoured bluegrass fairway, strategically placed pins, sand traps, target circles, and a sloped putting green, it’s an ideal destination for honing golf skills.