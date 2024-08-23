MCIA eyes best airport plum

The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) and Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.-MCIA launched the “Abiba SUGBO” campaign on 22 August.

The campaign, which translates to “The Beloved One Cebu,” aims to elevate Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to one of the world’s best airports.

MCIAA chief executive officer and general manager Julius Neri Jr. encouraged MCIA clientele, workers, and their families to vote online for MCIA in the Best Airport Staff category by Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy that conducts airline and airport reviews.

Skytrax’s ratings are recognized globally as a benchmark for airline standards and assess airports on a quality scale from 1-star to 5-star.

Recently, MCIA Terminal 2 achieved a significant milestone by receiving a 4-star rating from Skytrax.

The upgrade from 3 to 4 stars was attributed to Terminal 2’s enhanced infrastructure and improved customer experience, particularly in Arrival, Food and Beverage, and Transfer Services.

The entire MCIA, including Terminal 1, currently holds a 3-star rating.

Skytrax has awarded 5-star ratings to Hamad International, Hong Kong International, Singapore Changi, and Seoul Incheon.

Athanasios Titonis, CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.-MCIA, expressed confidence in MCIA’s ability to achieve the Best Airport Staff award, citing Bahrain airport’s recognition by Skytrax.

The Abiba SUGBO launch was attended by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. CEO Sabino Aboitiz, and DOTr Undersecretary Robert Lim.