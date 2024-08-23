Luxury European furniture shop in Mandaluyong

Why European furniture?” I asked Ferdie Ong, owner and general manager of Living Innovations, a seller of luxury European furniture, appliances and audio-visual products.
Ong explained that it’s all about excellent craftsmanship and superior quality. He then animatedly described how the sewing, structure, impeccable detail, prestigious materials, and the combination of masterful artisanship and cutting-edge technology made him choose European furniture to bring to the Philippines.
Ong, who started the company 17 years ago when he was only 22, began with the fancy Italian brand Minotti, known for traditional and contemporary pieces that exude sartorial elegance, with a solid global reputation.
Today, Living Innovations is the purveyor of almost a dozen high-end European brands such as Bang & Olufsen (a Danish electronics company that designs and manufactures audio products and television sets), Bulthaup (a customized German kitchen manufacturer), Casamilano (Italian residential and hospitality furniture), Gaggenau (German-made kitchen appliances), Gallotti & Radice (Italian home and office furniture), Gandiablasco (outdoor furniture and pergolas), Knoll (modern furniture), Lema (Italian designer of integrated furniture systems) and Tacchini (award-winning Italian furniture).
The European brands’ durable and sophisticated designs showcase exquisite style and comfort, with distinct clean lines and muted colors.
It’s exciting to know that Living Innovations has just unveiled its brand-new showroom along Sheridan Street in Mandaluyong City. With a whopping 1,200 square meters of floor space and six-meter-high ceilings, it’s a dream store for discerning shoppers on the hunt for new furniture from trusted European luxury brands. With the expansive space of the new showroom, many of the products are making their debut appearance, offering shoppers an exclusive first look at these stunning pieces.
But it’s not just a mere “showroom” displaying goods for sale. They fittingly call it an “experience hub,” like stepping into the pages of “Architectural Digest.” As you walk through the colossal experience hub, with natural light streaming in through the big windows and providing a warm, homey ambiance, you’ll find meticulously curated spaces — interior-designed bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, reading rooms, dens and outdoor lounging areas that mix and match Living Innovations’ European brands.
“Compared to our other showrooms that transmit the essence of a brand and its designs, the Hub creates a more personalized flavor that combines different brands in one space,” said Ong.
Aside from simulating luxurious home spaces, the experience hub also invites shoppers to meeting areas featuring mobile screens, digital whiteboards and projectors to help them better visualize their dream interior designs and instantly see them on the screen. These modern tools make it easier for clients to pick out the best furniture, appliances, and products that suit their needs. At the state-of-the-art experience hub, clients can also work with in-house interior designers to help them achieve a look that reflects their personal styles and preferences.
The idea for the immersive “experience hub” came from Ong’s travels to Italy over the years, where he witnessed the integrated factories and showrooms in Meda.
“I have learned that work and design have a midpoint and synergy to be able to work seamlessly,” Ong said.
Functionality is essential when picking out furniture. Your sofa, armchair, bed, or ottoman has to be comfortable. At Living Innovations, the furniture from a variety of high-end, reputable European brands not only promises comfort but is also visually appealing, offering you a wide range of choices to find pieces that complement your personality, existing decor and space — to create your home sweet home.