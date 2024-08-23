Luxury European furniture shop in Mandaluyong

The European brands’ durable and sophisticated designs showcase exquisite style and comfort, with distinct clean lines and muted colors.

It’s exciting to know that Living Innovations has just unveiled its brand-new showroom along Sheridan Street in Mandaluyong City. With a whopping 1,200 square meters of floor space and six-meter-high ceilings, it’s a dream store for discerning shoppers on the hunt for new furniture from trusted European luxury brands. With the expansive space of the new showroom, many of the products are making their debut appearance, offering shoppers an exclusive first look at these stunning pieces.

But it’s not just a mere “showroom” displaying goods for sale. They fittingly call it an “experience hub,” like stepping into the pages of “Architectural Digest.” As you walk through the colossal experience hub, with natural light streaming in through the big windows and providing a warm, homey ambiance, you’ll find meticulously curated spaces — interior-designed bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, reading rooms, dens and outdoor lounging areas that mix and match Living Innovations’ European brands.

“Compared to our other showrooms that transmit the essence of a brand and its designs, the Hub creates a more personalized flavor that combines different brands in one space,” said Ong.