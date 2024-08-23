Little lady, strong core

At the core of the Munting Binibini collection are R2R’s advocates and artisans. These individuals exemplify the collection’s ethos that size doesn’t dictate impact. The artisans are reclaiming the value of their craft, transforming what were once seen as “mere rugs” into recognized works of art that uplift families and build better lives. Every scrap of fabric woven into their creations carries their stories and aspirations.

Simultaneously, R2R’s advocates are redefining what it means to be a modern “binibini.” They stand as beacons of strength, vibrancy and individuality, with their values reflected in every aspect of their lives. These advocates embody constant evolution through small actions and decisions while remaining true to themselves.

“Munting Binibini” is more than a collection – it’s a strong declaration: “Ito ako (This is me).” It represents the culmination of R2R’s journey, bringing together all the pieces they’ve built along the way.