Kuya Bong blasts PhilHealth over ‘unfulfilled’ promise

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to exert more efforts to fulfill its promise to the Senate to recommend reductions in premium contributions from its members.

This, as the lawmaker stressed that PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. has “failed” to deliver on its previous commitments.

“Iwas pusoy” was Go’s short reaction to Ledesma’s response after the lawmaker from Davao City made a follow-up on the latter’s earlier plan to recommend to Malacañang reduced premium contributions.

To recall, Ledesma — during the last Senate hearing — said that he would immediately recommend to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. the reduction of premium rate contributions of members while also increasing case rates and expanding its benefits to help Filipinos with their healthcare needs.

This is in light of the existence of P500 billion reserve funds and the transfer of the unused P90 billion excess funds for PhilHealth to the National Treasury.

“You (referring to Ledesma) committed last hearing that you will act on this so we want to know what you have been up to,” Go said.

In the recent Senate public hearing, Go once again explained his deep concern and opposition to the transfer of billions of pesos of funds from PhilHealth to the National Treasury.

“As stated by executive officials during the last hearing, the funds for health will be used instead to fund other programs and projects of the government. This is unacceptable to me especially since many patients are still dying in hospitals without payment,” Go said.

The senator added that with the transfer, billions of pesos have been uncovered laying around in the coffers of PhilHealth without being used to further expand benefits and implement new packages.