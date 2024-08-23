Juice up power-hungry devices with UGREEN Nexode power banks

Staying powered up while traveling, gaming on-the-go, and working remotely just got easier with the latest fast charging, high-capacity power banks — UGREEN Nexode Power Banks.

UGREEN has introduced a sleek and powerful series featuring the 20,000mAh 130W and 12,000mAh 100W Nexode power bank variants that combine ultra-portability with rapid charging and impressive capacity, built with high-quality lithium-ion battery cells for reliable performance to ensure that users stay connected and productive no matter where they are. These highly anticipated products arrived in the Philippines last 19 August.

Offering an ultra-compact and one-step solution for remote workers, tech savvy business people and on-the-go gamers, the UGREEN Nexode Powerbank 20,000mAh 130W variant is a powerhouse that is efficient for charging laptops, smartphones, and tablets. USB-C1 provides up to 100W of power, boosting a MacBook Pro 16’’ up to 43 percent or an iPhone 15 Pro up to 55 percent in just 30 minutes, to ensure users are always ready to go.

USB-C1 (100W Max) and USB-C2 (30W Max) provide rapid charging for your laptop and phone simultaneously, featuring advanced 21,700 battery cells for high energy density and durability, and supporting up to 1,000 cycles for lasting power.

Meanwhile, seamlessly blending power and convenience for first-time or emergency power bank users is the UGREEN Nexode Powerbank 12,000mAh 100W variant. This model is perfect for those who need portable and efficient charging solutions without the extra bulk. It provides ample capacity for charging smaller devices or serves as emergency power, with a robust 100-watt output from its USB-C port. Additionally, this power bank is an accessible alternative for high-wattage needs, featuring a 22.5-watt USB-A port for simultaneous fast charging of other compatible gadgets. Its travel-safe 44.4Wh capacity also complies with standard airline regulations.