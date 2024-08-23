Japanese volley star offers tips

Exposure abroad and playing in high-level competitions are necessary tools for Philippine volleyball to succeed on the international stage.

Japanese men’s national team star Ran Takahashi underscored the importance of Filipino volleyball players gaining experience outside the country which they could bring in when called for a tour of duty.

“As common weak points in Asian teams, we are at a disadvantage in height and power compared to other countries like the US and Brazil,” said Takahashi through an interpreter on Friday during his launch as the newest international ambassador of Akari.

“To compensate, we need to improve the quality and accuracy of our plays.”

As Asia’s powerhouse nation in the sport both in the men’s and women’s divisions, Japan continues to upgrade its volleyball program and encourages players to seek experience playing in foreign leagues.

Takahashi himself has suited up for a couple of clubs in the highly competitive Italian Volleyball League. He currently plays for Suntory Sunbirds in the Japan V.League.

Alas Pilipinas players could use the same blueprint to become more competitive.

“Another is to gain experience playing in leagues abroad. That way players can improve their strengths, raise the level of their play and improve their game,” the 22-year-old winger said.

Alas Pilipinas men’s and women’s squads have gained success as of late thanks to some of its players’ international exposure.

Jia Morado-De Guzman, who just re-signed with Denso Airybees in the Japan V.League, led Alas women’s to remarkable bronze medal finishes in the two legs of the Southeast Asian (SEA) V.League as well as a historic third place in the AVC Challenge Cup.

Alas men’s, on the other hand, was powered by veteran internationalist Bryan Bagunas in winning a first-ever bronze in the SEA V.League last week as a good foundation for the country’s participation and hosting of the FIVB Men’s World Championship next year.

Takahashi arrived in Manila last Thursday for a limited meet-and-greet event with Filipino fans.

The Ryujin Nippon ace is one of Japan’s crowd-drawing players during the squad’s last three stints in the Volleyball Nations League legs held in Manila.

“(When) I come to the Philippines, I’m really amazed. I came to the Philippines because of the Philippine rounds (of the VNL) and I was really surprised, the supporters really support (me) strongly and the stadium was shaking. I feel a lot of emotions, I’m really supported by (Filipino) fans,” Takahashi said.

Japan finished runner-up to France in the 2024 VNL Final. The Japanese Spikers reached the quarterfinal of the Paris Olympics but were reversed swept by Italy.