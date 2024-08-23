INPPO's BikeSorero project boosts security and promotes cleanliness in Ilocos Norte

Under the leadership of Police Colonel Frederick Obar, Provincial Director of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO), the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, led by PMAJ Fernando L. Fernandez Jr., conducted a bike patrol as part of the "BikeSorero" Project on 23 August 2024. Covering the route from Paoay to Currimao, the operation aimed to deter crime, enhance public safety, and strengthen community security. The initiative also supported the Chief PNP's Intensified Cleanliness Policy (ICP) by promoting environmental conservation and reducing waste in key thoroughfares.