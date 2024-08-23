I-Land Residences Sucat tops off second tower

I-Land Residences Sucat, the only mid-income residential condominium in the local market vying for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification under the US Green Building Council (USGBC), has topped off its Olive tower—the second of six mid-rise towers in the development’s refreshing, nature-centric master plan spread over two hectares of prime land located South of Metro Manila.

The first tower, Lime, has already been completed and is welcoming the community’s pioneer residents. The developer has also recently unveiled the community’s main clubhouse facility with amenities such as a kids’ play area, thinking pods, game room, gym and function rooms.

The topping off ceremonies were led by I-Land officials with Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivares as guest of honor, along with representatives from project team consultants and partner financial institutions.