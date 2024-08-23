I-Land Residences Sucat tops off second tower

I-Land Residences Sucat, the only mid-income residential condominium in the local market vying for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification under the US Green Building Council (USGBC), has topped off its Olive tower—the second of six mid-rise towers in the development’s refreshing, nature-centric master plan spread over two hectares of prime land located South of Metro Manila.
The first tower, Lime, has already been completed and is welcoming the community’s pioneer residents. The developer has also recently unveiled the community’s main clubhouse facility with amenities such as a kids’ play area, thinking pods, game room, gym and function rooms.
The topping off ceremonies were led by I-Land officials with Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivares as guest of honor, along with representatives from project team consultants and partner financial institutions.
“The growing and vibrant community of I-Land Residences Sucat is the realization of our commitment to create a unique, contemporary community environment that prioritizes the health and well-being of its residents through sustainability design and practices,” said I-Land chairman Michael Cosiquien.
At the event, Mayor Olivares underscored the completion of the Dr. Santos Station under the Light Rail Transit (LRT)-1 South Extension Project, conveniently located near SM City Sucat. This important public transport infrastructure ensures unparalleled accessibility and offers a genuinely convenient lifestyle for I-Land Residences Sucat’s current and future residents. Most importantly, sustainability also means smart living — utilizing the latest innovations in home technology to make everyday living convenient and efficient.