Hull leads star-studded British Open charge

SCOTLAND (AFP) — England’s Charley Hull enjoyed a superb finish, with four birdies on the back nine on the Old Course at St. Andrews on Thursday, to lead the Women’s British Open with a five-under par opening round of 67.

The 28-year-old, bidding for her first major title after finishing runner-up in both last year’s Women’s British Open and Women’s US Open, was in a star-studded group that also featured defending champion Lilia Vu and World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

“I would take that 100 percent,” Hull said. “I’m happy with that score, and I’m just looking forward to going out tomorrow and being patient again.”

Hull, Korda and Vu clearly brought the best in each other’s games, with Korda — who won the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship — in a tie for second on four-under and Vu one of several players a stroke further back.

China’s Yin Ruoning had previously overcome difficult conditions to claim the early lead.

Starting on the 10th hole, the former World No. 1 defied strong gusts to reach six-under-par through 14 holes.

Although she dropped a couple of shots late in her round, a four-under 68 was a hugely creditable score.

Yin held the outright lead for most of Thursday before being surpassed by Hull.

“I was watching it on the TV when I saw the scores, and I thought, how is (Yin) four-under-par?” Hull added.

“That was an unbelievable score. To go out there, shoot five-under, play pretty solid, it was a lot of fun.”

Bidding to become the first home winner of the tournament since England’s Georgia Hall in 2018, Hull reached the turn in one-under par.

But it was a very different story on the way back in, with Hull landing three birdies in six holes to share the lead with Yin before a closing birdie on the 18th gave her sole possession of first place.

Despite the evening gloom when she finished her round, Hull was wearing sunglasses in the closing stages when not playing a shot, admitting she did so to shield her eyes from the wind.

“I know it sounds silly, but my nose and my eyes just water all the time. So whenever I put my glasses on, it stops them watering.”