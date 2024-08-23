‘Home Away from Home’ student design winners from across Asia Pacific

American Standard, one of the most iconic brands in sanitary ware and part of LIXIL, celebrated the remarkable achievements of the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2024 Grand Prize winner and regional finalists at a special awards ceremony and exhibition in Singapore.

The competition attracted strong interest from nearly 5,000 registrants from six countries across the Asia-Pacific (APAC). Entries were judged and advanced through national and regional competition rounds, by a panel drawn from over 30 experts from the architecture, design and sanitary ware industry.

The ASDA 2024 theme of “Home Away From Home” challenged student designers to apply their knowledge and creativity to design innovative solutions for a hospitality bathroom that recreates the warm and inviting feeling of home, resonating with the American Standard brand claim of LIFE.LOVE.HOME.

Ricardo Noel Bonalos, an undergraduate design student at the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines emerged as the ASDA APAC Grand Prize Winner, with his entry titled “SereniScape Retreat: Your Personal Urban Oasis.” His winning entry presented a harmonious blend of natural elements and thoughtful design, where the bathroom becomes a haven where guests can unwind, reconnect with themselves and experience the dual warmth of a homey atmosphere and the refreshing touch of a tranquil oasis.

Ricardo shared his personal journey. “This project required meticulous attention to detail and careful consideration of materials, fixtures and furnishings. Although this process was time-consuming, it was incredibly educational. Participating in the ASDA has taught me invaluable lessons about the art of designing spaces that feel both familiar and welcoming, even within a commercial context. It has boosted my confidence and prepared me to tackle real-world projects with a more refined approach.”

Antoine Besseyre Des Horts, leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia commented, “The ASDA was created as a platform to nurture and recognize upcoming talent in the industry. The caliber of entries keeps impressing ASDA judges. It is rewarding to see the ASDA platform grow to over 1,000 submitted entries from across the region, focusing on the theme “Home Away From Home”. What truly defines a home is the delicate balance of design, space and practicality.”