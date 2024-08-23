Nestled in the heart of a bustling cosmopolitan in Ortigas is a haven for urban wellness where travelers and locals can dine, unwind and rest.

The Westin Manila is the first Marriott International property in this side of the nation’s capital, offering holistic and wellness-focused premium hospitality designed to help guests sleep, eat, move, feel, work and play well.

Whether you’re looking to stay for business or leisure purposes, The Westin Manila offers a breather and a refreshing hotel experience with programs that empower guests to enhance their well-being and enjoy a good balance of options.

Hotel guests can easily find a workout that suits their lifestyle, wellness goals and fitness level. The hotel has a WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio that is open 24/7, to cater to every guest’s availability. Located on the same level is a 25-meter outdoor lap pool, which has a curving extension and a jacuzzi in the center, as well as a separate pool for kids.

The hotel also has a Gear Lending Program, which provides high-quality fitness essentials guests can use on-demand, in the privacy of their room. Westin partnered with fitness brands like Hyperice and Bala to make staying active easier and more convenient even while guests are away from home.