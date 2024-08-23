DoE subjects BARMM energy fields to auction

The Department of Energy (DoE) expressed optimism for a strong turnout of applications for the upstream energy exploration in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a development that may realize the country’s thrust to augment natural gas supply.

Energy Undersecretary Alessandro Sales said on Thursday that the agency is set to open the bid applications for the BARMM Conventional Energy Bid Round for Petroleum and the 2024 Philippine Bid Round on Tuesday next week.

The DoE and the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE) in BARMM originally launched the bid rounds on 26 February.

Areas include hydrogen fields

Three pre-determined areas (PDAs) in the BARMM will be offered for petroleum exploration, alongside two PDAs for petroleum development and production.

Additionally, two areas for native hydrogen exploration will be subjected to a bid, marking the world’s first-ever offering of native hydrogen exploration blocks.

The DoE has also prioritized the development of stranded petroleum reserves in Northwest Palawan’s Calauit Field and Cebu’s Alegria Field.

Applications will undergo a completeness check to assess eligibility for further legal, technical, and financial evaluations.

Interested parties must submit their documents by 11 a.m. on 27 August. The DoE will facilitate submissions through a One-Stop Shop, with the final window being held at the Dusit Thani Manila.