December Avenue’s MOA concert almost sold out, celebrates 15th year

It came as a surprise to December Avenue band members — Zel Bautista (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jem Manuel (lead guitar), Don Gregorio (bass guitar), Jet Danao (drums, percussion, backing vocals) and Gelo Cruz (keyboards, backing vocals) — that their ‘Sa Ilalim Ng Mga Bituin’ concert is almost sold out. The demand has led to adding more audience areas to accommodate fan requests. The band mentioned that this concert is also a celebration of their 15 years in the industry.

“Parang ito na nga ang pinaka highlight sa amin. ‘Yung basta makapag celebrate kami ng 15 years masaya na kami nun, hindi rin namin inaasahan na magiging ganun kalakas ang turnout ng ticket sales. Maraming salamat talaga sa supporters (This is one of the biggest highlights for us. We were just happy to celebrate 15 years, and we didn’t expect the ticket sales to be this strong. Thank you so much to our supporters),” Zel said.

The band initially wanted smaller venues, but their management believed they could fill a major one.

“Natatakot nga kami nung umpisa kaya gusto sana namin sa medyo maliit na venue. Kaya noong sinabi na let’s do it sa MOA Arena, doon na kami nagkaroon ng kaba parang mapupuno ba natin yun (We were nervous at first, which is why we preferred a smaller venue. So, when they said, ‘Let’s do it at MOA Arena,’ we started to feel anxious, wondering if we could fill it),” he added.

On ‘hugot’ songs

The current generation is always eager for new material from December Avenue. The band shared part of their secret formula.

“Siguro ‘yung honesty ng lyrics ng music namin talagang nakaka-relate ang mga tao. It resonates talaga to the people kapag galing sa puso ang sinusulat mo (I think it’s the honesty of our lyrics that really resonates with people. When you write from the heart, it connects with them),” the band’s vocalist said.

Song for ‘Hello, Love, Again’

One of December Avenue’s hit songs, “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw,” added more “kilig” to Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards’ first team-up in Hello, Love, Goodbye. Now that a sequel is in the works, fans are expecting another song from the band.

“Gusto namin talaga pero we haven’t heard from direk Cathy (We really want to, but we haven’t heard from Direk Cathy yet). The song was actually written by Jet,” Zel said.

Jet Danao, the band’s drummer and backup vocalist, shared that a song is already prepared and on standby.

“It’s based on my personal experience about letting go -- choosing to let someone be happy. It’s about self-sacrifice,” Jet revealed.

Awards and recognitions

The band has garnered numerous music awards, including the 2020 Silver Wishclusive Elite Circle for the songs “Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-ibig” and “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw” with Moira Dela Torre, and Bronze Wishclusive Elite Circle for “Kahit Di Mo Alam” and “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw” at the Wish Music Awards 2020.

They also won Best Song Written for Movie/TV for “Huling Sandali” at the 33rd Awit Awards, Most Popular Recording/Performing Group at the 51st Box Office Entertainment Awards, and Most Influential OPM Band of the Year at the EdukCircle Awards 2019. Additionally, they received Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Album of the Year for “Langit Mong Bughaw,” and Collaboration of the Year for “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw” with Moira Dela Torre at the 12th and 11th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Music, respectively.

December Avenue’s ‘Sa Ilalim Ng Mga Bituin’ concert takes place on 30 August at the MOA Arena.