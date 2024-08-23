DAUNTING TASK: Ginebra puts RoS’ early success to the test

Game today:

(Candon City Arena)

6 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Ginebra

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao has carefully calculated what the Elasto Painters need to do to advance into the next round of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup.

Starting its campaign on the right foot last Tuesday has put Rain or Shine on track with its goal under the tournament’s new format.

“It’s going really well for us. I told the guys, ‘We have a new format. To be safe we need I think six wins. We’re playing 10 games so the sooner we get to the six wins, the better it is for us,’” he said.

Now the Elasto Painters will try to sustain their momentum when they clash against a shored-up and youth-infused Barangay Ginebra San Miguel today when the PBA visits Candon, Ilocos Sur.

The Group B clash will erupt at 6 p.m. at the Candon City Arena.

Rain or Shine debuted with a bang behind the impressive introduction of rookies Caelan Tiongson and Felix Pangilinan-Lemetti and backed by import Aaron Fuller to repulse Blackwater, 110-97.

Guiao is confident he has the right pieces this time to contend with the perennial title-contenders Gin Kings, who will see the return of resident import Justin Brownlee.

“This is a good lineup that we have which is certainly an upgrade from our last lineup in the all-Filipino. In the all-Filipino we reached the semis so if our calculation is correct this is definitely an upgrade,” Guiao said.

“We reached the semis in the last one and we have a good import I think we can contend. I think we can give the strong teams a run for their money,” he added.

Fuller was efficient the last time out shooting nine-of-11 from the field to register a double-double of 24 points and 19 rebounds.

Seventh overall pick Tiongson, on the other hand, had 15 points while Pangilinan-Lemetti proved to be a perimeter threat with 11 points to torch the Bossing.

Under the new format, the 12 teams were divided into two groups playing in a double-round robin elimination — the reason why Guiao wants his wards to line up wins as early as possible to better their chances of securing a playoffs spot.

“We have a tough game on Saturday against Ginebra so every game counts. I hope we can get to the six wins right away,” said the fiery mentor, whose squad missed the playoffs last year.

Guiao will also pin his hopes on Santi Santillan, Jhonard Clarito, Gian Mamuyac, Adrian and veteran Beau Belga to get one over Ginebra.

But beating the Gin Kings will be easier said than done especially with the club’s offseason movements to ensure that they will be well-equipped to reclaim the title it last held three years ago.

Ginebra traded veterans Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle to Terrafirma for Rookie of the Year winner Stephen Holt and Isaac Go while landing a blue-chip point guard in No. 3 overall pick RJ Abarrientos in the last Draft.

The Gin Kings also acquired another muscle inside the paint in Ben Adamos and will see the return of forward Jeremiah Gray from a season-long absence due to a knee injury.

“Things are looking good and we’re in the right direction, but we are nowhere near where we need to be yet. But that’s OK,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said.

Then there’s Brownlee, who is fresh from leading Pelita Jaya to the Indonesian Basketball League crown recently following his stellar outing for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia.

“We know he’s in shape, too. He just came off a championship so we know he’s in shape. We don’t have to worry about him getting in (playing) condition,” Cone said of the three-time Best Import winner.