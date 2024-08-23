DA opens plant-quality facility in Subic

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday opened a new plant quarantine facility in Subic Bay Freeport Zone to strengthen the country’s biosecurity against pests and diseases.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. inaugurated the Bureau of Plant Industry’s (BPI) National Plant Quarantine Services Division, saying it would improve border control measures.

“The establishment of this new office holds significant importance due to its position as a prominent center for trade and logistics,” Laurel said.

Meantime, BPI director Gerard Glenn Panganiban said the project would facilitate the quarantine process and expedite trading activities while ensuring the safety of incoming commodities.

He added that BPI would collaborate with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority to pursue development plans that would aid in the locality’s food security.

For his part, SBMA chairman Eduardo Jose Alino welcomed the BPI initiative, saying it would assure trading partners that they meet the country’s sanitary and phytosanitary requirements.

Construction of the P2-million facility began in 2018 but was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It resumed in 2022, according to the DA.