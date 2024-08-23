Cruz and his noble advocacy

We have recently witnessed seasoned actor and director Soliman Cruz deliver another unforgettable performance in the top-rated ABS-CBN Studios series Batang Quiapo as Celso “Mayor” Fortun-Zaballa. Now, he is in the City of San Pablo in Laguna, focusing on passion projects and advocacy — directing and conducting workshops for young artists. Soliman directed the stage musical Magnificat with young artists at Paraiso de Avedad.
“Ganun naman talaga dapat sila, ang future ng art at industry natin kaya dapat pina-pass on natin sa kanila ang nalalaman natin (That’s how it should be —they are the future of our art and industry, so we need to pass on what we know to them),” Soliman said.
The 2006 Golden Screen Awards Best Supporting Actor added that it gives him inner happiness to help raw talents, especially those who are not capable of receiving formal education.
“Matagal na ako nagtuturo sa mga kabataan and now that I’m in the outskirts of the community, ako nga ang mas natututo sa kanila, ako nga ang nagpapasalamat sa kanila (I’ve been teaching the youth for a long time, and now that I’m in the outskirts of the community, I’m the one learning more from them — I’m the one thankful to them),” he added.
As for his life advocacy, he will never stop helping raw talents reach the next level of excellence.
“Binigyan tayo ng responsibilidad sa buhay na kailangan natin ipamahagi sa mga kabataan. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na nakakatulong ka para mahasa ang mga talento nila (We’ve been given a responsibility in life that we need to share with the youth. It feels so rewarding to help them develop their talents),” the actor said.
As early as now, Soliman is preparing for a Christmas stage musical starring his students from the different communities he has visited.