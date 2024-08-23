Cruz and his noble advocacy

We have recently witnessed seasoned actor and director Soliman Cruz deliver another unforgettable performance in the top-rated ABS-CBN Studios series Batang Quiapo as Celso “Mayor” Fortun-Zaballa. Now, he is in the City of San Pablo in Laguna, focusing on passion projects and advocacy — directing and conducting workshops for young artists. Soliman directed the stage musical Magnificat with young artists at Paraiso de Avedad.

“Ganun naman talaga dapat sila, ang future ng art at industry natin kaya dapat pina-pass on natin sa kanila ang nalalaman natin (That’s how it should be —they are the future of our art and industry, so we need to pass on what we know to them),” Soliman said.

The 2006 Golden Screen Awards Best Supporting Actor added that it gives him inner happiness to help raw talents, especially those who are not capable of receiving formal education.