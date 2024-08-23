Chery gifts Carlos with SUV

The rewards just keep on coming for double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo as he gets awarded with a new Tiggo 7 Pro from Chinese car manufacturer Chery Tiggo.

This is the second time that Yulo, 24, was given a vehicle after Toyota Philippines handed him a Landcruiser Prado last week.

United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) chairman Rommel Sytin, the official distributor of Chery Tiggo in the country, personally handed Yulo the keys alongside managing director Froilan Dytianquin and chief marketing executive Lyn Manalansang-Buena.

Included is a complimentary three-year standard preventive maintenance service, three-year free roadside assistance, five-year (or 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes first) bumper to bumper warranty, and a 10-year engine warranty.

Accompanying Yulo were Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion and Senator Francis Tolentino.

This is the second time UAAGI gifted a gold medalist a vehicle after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz got a Foton TransVan in 2021 for winning the gold medal in the women’s 55-kilogram event at the Tokyo Summer Games.

UAAGI also gave boxers and Tokyo Games silver medalist Nesthy Petecio a Chery Tiggo 2 and a Foton Gratour MPV 16-seater for Carlo Paalam, another silver medalist.

Before coming to pick up his new wheels, Yulo received a P 10 million incentive from the MVP Sports Foundation.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos also gave him P20 million and got P20 million from the Philippine Sports Commission through Republic Act 10699, P14 million from the House of Representatives, P5 million from ArenaPlus, P5 million from former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson, P3 million from the Senate, P3 million from Megaworld, and P2 million from the local government of Manila.

The pride of Leveriza, Manila, also received a three-bedroom apartment from Megaworld Corporation worth P32 million aside from other perks and benefits from the private sector.

Meanwhile, Yulo also got a P3-million incentive from Chooks-to-Go yesterday at Festival Mall in Alabang.

In a statement, Bounty Fresh Group Holdings Inc. executive vice president Patricia Cheng-Lim lauded Yulo’s efforts and believes he will be an inspiration to those aspiring to follow in his footsteps.

“We at Bounty Fresh are immensely proud of Carlos Yulo’s extraordinary achievement,” Cheng-Lim said.

“As a Filipino brand, we believe in celebrating and supporting our homegrown talent, and this reward is a testament to our admiration for Carlos. We hope his success will inspire the next generation of Filipino athletes to pursue their dreams with the same passion and determination.”