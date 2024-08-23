Celebrating pandemic-era scholars

The Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) and the GT Foundation, Inc. (GTFI) honored 16 scholars who embarked on their college journey during the pandemic in 2020 and have triumphantly completed their degrees through their scholarship programs.

Hailing from Manila Tytana Colleges, National University Manila, Technological Institute of the Philippines Quezon City, University of Santo Tomas, University of the Philippines Diliman and the Central Philippine University (CPU) in Iloilo, the scholars pursued degrees in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Architecture and Nursing.

Six received academic recognitions among the Class of 2024 graduates: three magna cum laude, one cum laude, one academic distinction and one bronze leadership awardee.

Facing financial hardship during the pandemic, Maria Krzandra I. Ong, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduate from Manila Tytana Colleges, sought a scholarship to ease her family’s burden. “With the pandemic and having no source of stable cash flow, I have decided to repay my parents’ hard work by applying as a scholar...I like to think that having this scholarship is my gift to them for the past years of their support for my education,” she shared.

The Forum also celebrated the achievement of Ida Talia A. Hernandez, a Class of 2018 graduate who placed fourth in the June 2024 Architecture Licensure Examination. She was given the George S.K. Ty Award for Exemplary Achievement.

“The goal of our scholarship programs has always been not just to produce high-performing graduates but more importantly, potential leaders of our nation. This is why we invest time and energy in our scholars through these forums and workshops, instilling in them the values of excellence, responsibility, and service beyond self,” Metrobank Foundation president Aniceto Sobrepeña said.

Kathrina R. Cruz, a magna cum laude BS in Nursing graduate from Manila Tytana Colleges, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying “No words could express how happy I am for being chosen and sponsored to receive the gift of education...Your generosity has inspired me to help others, and I hope one day I will be able to help students achieve their goals just as you have helped me. Thank you for setting me on the right path in service to others.”

As an immediate application of the “Pay-It-Forward” spirit, the graduates, together with MBFI alumni scholars, volunteered at San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City the day after the Forum. They conducted a read-along activity and distributed school supplies, hygiene kits and food to the students.

“Even though we’re not wealthy, it struck me how some kids need support way more than I do. Watching their faces light up with joy as they got the supplies and enjoyed a warm meal was incredibly moving. It showed me that even small acts of kindness can make a big difference...Overall, it was a powerful reminder of how much impact we can make when we come together to help others in need,” said Jessa Mae Lopez, a BS Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering graduate from CPU, said.

Since 1995, MBFI and GTFI have been awarding financial grants to support deserving students through college. To date, MBFI and GTFI the foundations have produced over 1,100 college graduates from 58 public and private partner educational institutions across the country.