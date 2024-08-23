Can a stressful life lead to cancer? 

On 30 July, Parkway Cancer Center hosted a media roundtable titled “Common Adult Cancers: Prevention, Screening and Treatment” at the New World Hotel to raise further awareness and educate the public on cancer prevention and treatment.
Dr. Zee Ying Kiat, senior consultant of Medical Oncology at Parkway Cancer Center, led the discussion on the advancements in treatment and essential facts about different types of cancer, drawing from his extensive research and clinical experience.
One of the more interesting questions raised was: Can a stressful life result in cancer?
Dr. Zee answers otherwise
“A weakened immune system is a high risk of cancer, but there’s never been a direct co-relation to getting cancer,” Dr Zee said.
Dr. Zee Ying Kiat is a senior consultant, medical oncologist, at Parkway Cancer Centre. He is well-versed in general medical oncology and has a special interest in gastro-oesophageal, hepatobiliary, pancreatic and colorectal cancers.
Dr. Zee received his medical degree with dual distinction from University College London. He was also a recipient of the Drummond Prize in Physiology.
After being accepted as a member of the Royal College of Physicians (United Kingdom), Dr. Zee worked at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London before completing specialist training in Medical Oncology at the National University Hospital, Singapore.
He subsequently underwent fellowship training at The Christie Hospital and Paterson Institute for Cancer Research in Manchester, where his focus was on anti-cancer drug development.
Before moving to his current practice, he was a Consultant Medical Oncologist at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore.
Importance of early detection
Early detection through screening can significantly improve treatment outcomes and increase chances of survival, and better, can help one check for cancer for those who do not display symptoms yet.
“Cancer, if undiagnosed or untreated, has the potential to grow and spread to distant organs.
This, in turn, can result in symptoms and failure of the affected organ or organs,” said Dr. Zee.
Types of screening tests include physical examinations and history, laboratory tests like blood tests and imaging procedures. However, there are only cancers where screening can be possible and recommended like breast, cervical, colorectal and prostate cancers. Dr. Zee emphasized that not all can have effective screening tests.
In addition, screening can also help detect and remove abnormalities that can cause cancer if left untreated. For instance, during colonoscopy screening for colorectal cancer, if polyps are detected, they can be removed immediately to prevent them from becoming cancerous.
Dr. Zee, an expert in general medical oncology with a special interest in colorectal cancer, also emphasized that in east and Southeast Asian countries, researchers have observed a significant rise in colorectal cancer rates. Early detection, timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and regular follow-up care are essential for improving survival rates and quality of life.
“Early diagnosis, even before the onset of symptoms, is crucial in allowing doctors to deliver more effective treatment with potentially higher rates of cure. This underlines the importance of screening for colorectal cancer,” he remarked.