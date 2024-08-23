Can a stressful life lead to cancer? 

On 30 July, Parkway Cancer Center hosted a media roundtable titled “Common Adult Cancers: Prevention, Screening and Treatment” at the New World Hotel to raise further awareness and educate the public on cancer prevention and treatment.

Dr. Zee Ying Kiat, senior consultant of Medical Oncology at Parkway Cancer Center, led the discussion on the advancements in treatment and essential facts about different types of cancer, drawing from his extensive research and clinical experience.

One of the more interesting questions raised was: Can a stressful life result in cancer?

Dr. Zee answers otherwise

“A weakened immune system is a high risk of cancer, but there’s never been a direct co-relation to getting cancer,” Dr Zee said.

Dr. Zee Ying Kiat is a senior consultant, medical oncologist, at Parkway Cancer Centre. He is well-versed in general medical oncology and has a special interest in gastro-oesophageal, hepatobiliary, pancreatic and colorectal cancers.

Dr. Zee received his medical degree with dual distinction from University College London. He was also a recipient of the Drummond Prize in Physiology.