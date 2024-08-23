Caloocan roads undergo repairs

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced various road repairs that started last Thursday and will last until the morning of 27 August in various areas of Caloocan City.

In an advisory, the MMDA said that the eastbound lane of General Mabini Street from Bisig ng Kabataan to A. Mabini Street in Sangandaan, Caloocan City, and in between the southbound lane of EDSA-Monumento and Benin Street in Grace Park East will be affected by the road reconstruction.

The road repairs are expected to affect traffic flow in the area, especially since many Filipinos are expected to travel outside of Metro Manila ahead of the long weekend that will last until National Heroes’ Day on 26 August.

Different provincial buses that are bound for Northern Luzon are also situated in the area, which anticipates the influx of passengers over the weekend.

Just a few kilometers away from the road reblocking in EDSA-Monumento, there will also be another road repair along the southbound lane of EDSA-Bansalangin to West Avenue in Project 7.

Aside from the road mentioned above reblockings, there will also be road repairs on the other portions of EDSA, and the area of Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque City.

The MMDA said that the under-construction roads will reopen at 5 a.m.

There will also be a long weekend of no-number coding as it will also be suspended on Monday. Number coding is not implemented during the weekend.