C40 Regional Academy dates announced

The local government of Quezon City announced Friday the new dates for the C40 Southeast Asia Urban Climate Action Programme (UCAP) Inclusive Climate Action (ICA) Programme’s Regional Academy, which will now take place from 2 to 6 September 2024.

The event, originally scheduled 5 to 9 August 2024, was postponed due to the super typhoon and the enhanced southwest monsoon that recently affected the National Capital Region (NCR), including Quezon City.

“These extreme weather events have highlighted the urgent need for collective climate action. Super typhoon Carina has further strengthened our resolve to tackle climate change head-on,” QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The C40 Cities Southeast Asia UCAP ICA Programme’s Regional Academy is designed to bring together stakeholders from across the region to develop initiatives centered in implementing action on energy and buildings, and developing policies and roadmaps towards net zero carbon buildings, realizing cities’ decarbonization ambition.

In addition to energy and buildings, inclusive climate action is a key tenet of the program to ensure cities thrive without leaving anyone behind.

City officials, policymakers, and municipal delegates from Jakarta, Indonesia; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Quezon City will convene to share experiences and challenges in developing and implementing ICA in their respective cities. Best practices in other CAI cities from Africa and Latin America will also be exchanged for shared learning in this area.

A one-day site visit to QC’s programs will also be initiated to further illustrate how the city ensures ICA for its residents, which can also inspire other delegates to adopt similar projects.

“This event will further provide a timely and critical platform for discussing and implementing sustainable urban climate action in Southeast Asia. The academy will serve as a venue for city representatives to share experiences, engage in discussions, and learn from one another given the pivotal role that cities play in addressing the climate crisis,” Belmonte said.