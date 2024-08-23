Bring out the champagne!

Big milestones call for grand celebrations.

Forest Lake, the Philippines’ leading memorial park developer, marked its remarkable achievement of surpassing P3.2 billion in sales last year with a gala at its 10th National Sales Convention.

The celebration recently at the Grand Ballroom of City of Dreams Manila paid tribute to Forest Lake’s top-performing sellers, whom the company regards as indispensable to its success and sustained market leadership.

The convention also announced an all-expenses-paid trip to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, for top-performing agents, sales leaders and park managers.

Forest Lake ensures that the efforts of its partners are rewarded with substantial benefits, including commissions, bonuses, recognition programs, and significant career development opportunities.

These incentives are designed to foster excellence and motivate sellers to reach their full potential.

As Forest Lake continues to pursue sales-driven growth throughout the year, the developer remains confident that its dedicated sales team will continue to expand.

“Our ultimate goal has always been to establish a nationwide reach, where we can serve every Filipino through our developments,” said Forest Lake national sales and marketing head Carlos Miguel Locsin.

Expanding to over 37 sites nationwide, Forest Lake has solidified its extensive network of memorial parks.

For over 27 years, Forest Lake has established itself as a leader in providing thoughtfully designed, family-friendly memorial parks throughout Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

These parks are more than just places of remembrance; they are vibrant spaces where families gather, connect and celebrate their loved ones’ memories.

Forest Lake has also expanded its offers to include total memorial-care services, such as chapels, columbariums and cremation.

The company integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance service delivery and foster a seamless, personalized experience for every client.

Forest Lake’s collaborative approach ensures that each park is a testament to thoughtful design and professional excellence, offering significant value to both clients and investors through low-risk, high-yield opportunities.