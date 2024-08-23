Bong Go helps struggling CDO residents

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, together with his Malasakit Team, visited communities in Cagayan de Oro City to help vulnerable sectors on Thursday, 22 August.

In his speech, the senator reiterated the importance of working together for the betterment of communities and in uplifting the lives and livelihoods of struggling sectors.

"Sige ko og kadungog ganina nga salamat kay natagaan sila og tabang sa Malasakit Center. Ingon nako, ayaw mo pagpasalamat sa ako kay trabaho man na nako. Ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo kay gihatagan ko ninyo og higayon nga maka serbisyo kaninyong tanan (Lagi akong nakakarinig ng mga nagpapasalamat sa akin kanina dahil natulungan sila ng Malasakit Center. Sabi ko, ‘wag kayo magpasalamat sa akin dahil trabaho ko 'yan. Ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan ninyo ako ng pagkakataon na makapaglingkod sa inyo)," Go said.

“Ang importante po dito ay magtulungan lang po tayo at magmalasakit. Huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa dahil andito kami na palaging magseserbisyo at magmamalasakit sa inyo. Hindi namin kayo pababayaan,” he added.

Go has supported pro-poor programs initiated by the government to help those still recovering from the past pandemic and current economic challenges. Among these are current programs being implemented to protect minimum wage earners from the effects of inflation.

Aside from aiding the poorest of the poor with no substantial source of income, the Senator also highlighted the need to promote the welfare and recovery of those who belong to the low-income category or whose income does not exceed the statutory minimum wage.

With this, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, vitamins, sling bags, and snacks to 1,000 identified low income individuals gathered at the City Hall Quadrangle. The senator also gave away bicycles, shoes, a mobile phone, and a watch to select beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, through the collective efforts of Go, national agencies, and local officials, including Congressman Rufus Rodriguez, Governor Peter Unabia, Mayor Rolando Klarex Uy, Vice Mayor Jocelyn Rodriguez, Councilor Jay Pascual, and Councilor Suzette Daba, among others, each qualified beneficiary received financial support from the government.

Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, emphasized the importance of education and youth empowerment as cornerstones towards a better future. He cited a young individual from the locality who was present as an example, Van Jason Arellano, a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Information Technology majoring in Database Systems at Mindanao State University - Naawan Misamis Oriental Campus. Van Jason was one of the youths the Senator had supported and provided opportunities for education towards a brighter future.

It was recalled that in 2020, during the peak of the pandemic, Van Jason tried his luck and took the initiative to write to several public servants to ask for help to acquire a laptop, and Go’s Malasakit Team was one of those who responded.

“Van Jason’s journey is a testament to hard work and perseverance. I am personally proud to have supported him in his academic endeavors. His success today is a reflection of his dedication and to the supportive community around him,” Go expressed now that Van Jason has graduated.

Meanwhile, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, the senator offered further aid to those who may need medical assistance as he encouraged them to visit Northern Mindanao Medical Center and J.R. Borja General Hospital in the city.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, there are 166 Malasakit Centers operational nationwide, ready to assist with patients' medical expenses, and have already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the data from the Department of Health.

As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go earlier supported several initiatives in the city aimed to progress the community. Among the projects are constructing a drainage system and flood control structures along the Iponan River, acquiring several ambulance units and fire and dump trucks, and creating a three-story multipurpose building.

Other projects he supported in the province include flood control projects in Magsaysay, Medina, and Gingoog City; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Initao, Magsaysay, and Gingoog City; rehabilitation of local roads in Baliangao, Balingasag, Balingoan, Initao, Lagonglong, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Magsaysay, Manticao and El Salvador City; and construction of water systems in Balingasag and Jasaan.

“Naniniwala ako na kung maganda ang hangarin mo para sa ibang tao, pro-proteksyunan ka ng Panginoon...Hindi ako takot mamatay, dahil isang karangalan po na mamatay habang naglilingkod sa kanyang kababayan," Go underscored.

"Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Diyos, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” Go concluded.