Birds of a feather

Rice is another area of collaboration for a sustainable future.

It is the staple food for much of Asia and the world, but rice cultivation, as we know it, is seriously threatened.

We need healthier varieties of rice with low glycemic index scores to reverse a rising tide of diabetes. We need rice with higher protein to help tackle malnutrition among children in many developing countries.

Today’s rice cultivation methods, which goes back centuries, can no longer be sustained without harming the climate (through methane emissions from wet paddy fields).

It also uses too much water, often in places which are already running short of water.

And, increasingly, climate change itself including the severe droughts it causes is threatening rice crops everywhere, from China to Southeast Asia to India and Africa.

That’s why we are strengthening our partnerships with the International Rice Research Institute, which has been developing new rice varieties to address these issues.

Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory is a valuable partner for them in this effort.

They are also keen to cooperate with A*STAR on clinical work to validate the health benefits of the new rice varieties.

And the Lee Foundation has been supporting a new generation of rice scientists through IRRI.

We have also launched new initiatives in people development between Singapore and the Philippines.