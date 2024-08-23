BingoPlus commits MassKara support

Gaming platform BingoPlus maintained its commitment to elevate leisure and entertainment experiences through a major sponsorship for the MassKara Festival 2024.

BingoPlus recently announced its commitment to support the MassKara Festival 2024 alongside ArenaPlus during the Unmask 2024 event held at the L’Fisher Hotel’s LA PROA Main Ballroom.

To commemorate another year of working together, MassKara Festival and Unmask 2024 organizer Bacolod Yuhum Foundation Inc. presented a certificate of appreciation to BingoPlus representative Tomas Barlis Jr.

Accolade for ArenaPlus

Recognition was also presented to ArenaPlus, which BingoPlus received. The upcoming partnership represents the full brand presence of BingoPlus throughout the celebration of MassKara Festival.

BingoPlus said in a statement it is continuing a partnership with various local festivals to reaffirm the brand’s dedication to enriching entertainment while celebrating the people’s culture and history.

By sponsoring the MassKara Festival once more, the brand can bring elevated experiences to Filipinos across the country as it makes every moment more engaging, accessible and relevant.

The MassKara Festival is an annual celebration in Bacolod, Negros Occidental that was created over 30 years ago to inspire hope in the community.

Rich in culture and history, the festival’s iconic smiling masks are a great representation of the spirit of resilience in times of hardship.

Yearly activities include a street dance competition, the MassKara Queen beauty pageant, the Electric MassKara parade, and musical concerts.