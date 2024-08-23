Beyond the uniform

When we think of the military, we often picture brave men and women in uniform, ready to defend their country. But behind that image lies a crucial, yet sometimes overlooked, aspect: healthcare for soldiers.

Providing solid healthcare to our military personnel can’t be overstated. It’s not just about keeping them fit; it’s about ensuring they can do their jobs effectively and come home to their families physically and mentally healthy.

Soldiers need to be in top shape to handle the demands of military life, whether it’s training exercises or actual combat. Regular healthcare ensures that they can maintain their physical fitness. Routine checkups, vaccinations, and preventive care are all essential. Imagine a soldier going into the field without the necessary vaccinations — this could put them and their entire unit at risk.

Quick access to medical care is vital, whether it’s a sprained ankle during training or a more severe injury in the field. The faster soldiers get treated, the better their chances of a full recovery. This is about individual health and keeping the whole unit operational. A healthy soldier is one who can contribute to the team.

Mental health matters, too. This has gained more attention in recent years, and rightly so. The pressures of military service — long deployments, the stress of combat, and the challenges of reintegration into civilian life — can take a serious toll on soldiers’ mental well-being. Issues like PTSD, anxiety, and depression are far too common, and soldiers must have access to mental health services.

Breaking the stigma around mental health is equally paramount. Soldiers must feel comfortable seeking help without worrying about being judged or seen as weak. A solid mental health care system provides them with the support they need to cope with their experiences. It’s not just about treating problems after they arise; it’s about fostering a culture of wellness where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength.

Injuries, whether physical or psychological, also need to be managed effectively. The healthcare system must focus on immediate care and long-term rehabilitation. This is about more than just physical recovery; it’s about helping soldiers regain their confidence and sense of purpose. When soldiers know they have a path back to full duty after an injury, it boosts their morale and reinforces their commitment to their mission.

A soldier’s well-being is often tied to the health and happiness of their loved ones. Families’ access to healthcare services alleviates stress and allows soldiers to focus on their mission without having to worry about their families back home.

Needless to say, when the government shows that it cares for its soldiers and their families, it fosters loyalty and dedication. Soldiers who feel supported are likelier to perform at their best, benefiting the entire military and the country.

Let’s not forget that soldiers’ health directly influences operational effectiveness. A healthy, well-supported military force can respond better to crises and execute missions more efficiently. Neglecting soldiers’ healthcare empirically leads to higher injury rates, absenteeism, and decreased readiness.

In a world where threats can appear at any moment, maintaining a fit and resilient military is not just brilliant; it’s essential for national security.

How can we move forward when the crucial need to continue investing in comprehensive healthcare that addresses Filipinos’ unique challenges is at stake? How can everyone’s accessibility be ensured when PhilHealth’s unused P89.9-billion fund has been ordered returned to the national coffers for mysterious purposes, except health?

Individual medical and health allowances do not exist, relying instead on a collective effort through PhilHealth. Hence, taking care of those who protect us isn’t just a responsibility — it’s an honor.

Ultimately, ensuring that our soldiers, like everyone else, are healthy and supported is an investment in the future and our nation’s safety.