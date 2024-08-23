Barbie Imperial joins ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’

Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial will either bring good luck or bad vibes to Tanggol’s (Coco Martin) life as she joins the hit action series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, which airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5.

Barbie shared that she is grateful to play the role of Tisay, a singer and gambler who crosses paths with Tanggol as he attempts to turn his life around and join the world of the rich.

“I am very grateful and thankful to the whole staff of Batang Quiapo, especially kay direk Coco dahil ako ang napili nila na mag-play ng role ni Tisay (I was chosen to play the role of Tisay),” she said.

Barbie is also ready for the action scenes in the show since she did her own preparations for her role.

“I tried muay thai and boxing para lang ready ako if ever may pagawing action scene sa akin si direk Coco. ‘Yun [action] talaga ‘yung genre na gusto kong ma-try because I’ve never done it before. I’m very excited,” she added.

In the recent episode of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, it was an eventful first encounter for Tisay and Tanggol as they met at a casino wherein Tanggol took home millions of money after beating Tisay in a game of gambling. Is Tisay the lucky charm of Tanggol or will she bring more danger to his life?

FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, inspired by the original story of Regal Films, is aired on weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.