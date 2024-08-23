Bachmann, PSC observe status quo

Unless President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos formally comes up with a resolution, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will observe status quo regarding its additional remittance from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

PSC chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann said he welcomes the Supreme Court decision that orders PAGCOR and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to give the PSC their full remittance in accordance with the Republic Act 6847.

Bachmann, however, will wait for the instruction from the President before formally reaching out to PAGCOR for their full share in its revenue.

“I’m glad that it’s out but I still have to wait for BBM’s (Marcos) decision on this, his take on this, because I’m under the Office of the President so status quo muna,” Bachmann said in a radio interview late Thursday.

“But I’m glad that it’s already done, it’s finalized and, hopefully, we can use these funds in developing our athletes.”

According to the RA 6847 — or the law that created the PSC in 1990 — the PSC stands to receive 5 percent from the total monthly revenue of PAGCOR as part of the National Sports Development Fund, which finances the training and participation of Filipino athletes in major international tournaments.

But former Cong. Yeng Guiao argued that the PAGCOR remittance was reduced to more than half — or just 2.14 percent — while the PCSO failed to remit 30 percent of the charity fund of the proceeds of six lottery draws annually from 2006.

The funding — or lack thereof — had an impact on Philippine sports as Filipino athletes struggled in major international events, including the Summer Olympics.

The drought ended when private sponsors, like the MVP Sports Foundation, started coming in, helping the likes of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and gymnast Carlos Yulo become gold medalists in the Olympics.

Bachmann said the Supreme Court ruling is very timely as the country is still celebrating Yulo’s two gold medals in the Paris Olympics recently.

“The timing is perfect because we just won two golds and two bronzes in the Olympics and BBM’s speech was about asking for funding for our athletes,” said Bachmann, who is expected to tackle the issue when he sits down with ranking PAGCOR executives headed by chairman Al Tengco in the coming days.

“But let’s see. My fingers are crossed. Once BBM or PAGCOR comes out, then that’s when I’ll move. So let’s wait and see. But I’m glad about this development because it’s going to be for the good of the athletes and Philippine sports.”