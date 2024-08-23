‘ANIM’ movement launched

The newly formed Alyansa Ng Nagkakaisang Mamamayan (ANIM) was launched on Friday at the historic Club Filipino in San Juan City to fight against corruption, political dynasty and electoral fraud.

The movement is represented by six major sectors of society — military and uniformed personnel, religious groups, women, youth, business and professionals, and civil society organizations.

Former Commission on Audit Commissioner Heidi Mendoza, who hosted the event held at the Kalayaan Hall, said she was never accused of any corruption in her 27 years of government service.

ANIM aims to promote good governance and address the pressing issues of corruption, political dynasty, and electoral fraud. The movement believes that these problems are interconnected and must be tackled simultaneously.

Retired Lieutenant General Edilberto Adan, ANIM chairman, said that 80 percent of governors and 50 percent of mayors in the Philippines are products of political dynasties.

He also stressed the need to pass meaningful legislation that curbs political dynasty and enhances electoral transparency and called for a united front to confront these challenges and said that ANIM would not be used to advance political interests.

Meantime, Bishop Colin Bagaforo, Caritas Philippines president, said that the Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines stands with the movement to stop corruption, not only illegal but also immoral.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a convenor of Mayors for Good Governance, highlighted the urgent need to address corruption and its negative impact on the country. He cited the P15.18-trillion debt incurred by the Duterte administration, which he attributed in part to corruption.

Magalong cited the importance of good governance and accountability in combating corruption. He urged citizens to take action and not remain silent.