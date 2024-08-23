A pearl of a find

The Coral Collection, which will debut at the fair explores how fine jewelry can be used as a tool for creating positive impact. “A healthy marine life is pivotal in the cultivation and farming of South Sea pearls,” Mirabel, a staunch advocate for marine life preservation emphasizes. “At Arao, we are constantly exploring ways to support marine conservation. The Philippines is the center of the Coral Triangle, which also makes it the center of marine biodiversity. It is made up of coral reefs. Unfortunately, climate change has caused deterioration and bleaching of these wonderful living creatures. After watching Chasing Coral, I made a personal vow to do what I can do to protect and restore our corals.”

She furthers, “We used real-life images of Philippine corals during design development. Pieces from the collection also showcase the best-quality pearls we could get our hands on, some of which we have had for years now. We used round golden south sea pearls, but combined really big ones with smaller ones. We also utilized a lot of diamonds to add some sparkle and set them in 18 carat gold.” A flawless, 16mm South Sea Pearl with a rich golden hue, for instance, is cocooned by a stunning ring that follows the unique shape of corals. “Our design for this collection also tries to convey the nurturing role of our corals. They care for a quarter of all known marine species. The corals embracing the pearls show how it nurtures the rare gem from conception to birth.”

The conversation on marine life and conservation was too important for the brand that it deserved a wider canvas. MIrabel confesses, “The concept was too big. I wanted to expand it to other products as well.” Through the years, Arao has collaborated with like-minded local designers and brands such as Jo Ann Bitagcol and Joanique by Malou Araneta. It has also been gradually gearing up to become a lifestyle style brand. For its ArteFino debut, the brand also collaborated with Uswag Artesano by integrating woven bags with marine animal details. The idea was to amplify the call to protect our seas through collaboration, partnership, and mutual support. “The bags are part of the Coral Collection,” Mirabel clarifies. “The vision is to grow and expand this collection into other product categories in the future.”