23 Pinoys onboard MT Sounion rescued

At least 23 Filipino crew members of a Greek crude oil tanker were rescued by the French Navy on Tuesday after their vessel was attacked by Houthi militants.

Initial reports said that the crew members are reportedly on their way to a safe port following the rescue operations.

The information was relayed by the Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, Anne Jalando-on Louis, and the Philippine Defense Attaché to Bahrain, Captain Gacusan, to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and confirmed by the Defense Attaché to Abu Dhabi, Captain Romero Marana.

The DMW stated it would assist the repatriated seafarers with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

“Upon arrival in the Philippines, the whole-of-government team consisting of DMW-OWWA, DOH, DSWD, and TESDA will provide psycho-social, financial, training, and reintegration support to the seafarers and their families,” the agency added.

Three missile attacks caused damage to the engine of the Greek crude oil tanker MT Sounion. This is the ninth case of Houthi attacks with Filipinos affected.