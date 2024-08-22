Volcanic eruption grounds New Zealand flights

WELLINGTON (AFP) — A volcanic eruption belched a plume of ash that grounded flights in New Zealand on Thursday, with government scientists warning it could continue venting for “weeks to months” to come.

It is the same White Island volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people.

The island, once popular with tourists, lies about 50 kilometers (kms) off New Zealand’s North Island, and 200 kms from Auckland, the country’s largest city.

National carrier Air New Zealand said 10 flights had been canceled early Thursday as volcanic ash drifted across flight paths.

An airline spokesperson told AFP that flights had resumed after the ash in the surrounding air space dissipated.

Satellite images showed “minor eruptive activity” started earlier this month, research institute GNS Science said in a monitoring bulletin.