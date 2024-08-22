Tribute to Manansala

Inspired by the iconic elements that define Manansala’s legacy, each piece in the collection reflects a deep understanding and appreciation of his artistic genius. The Creative Tribe at Kathâ Pilipinas has meticulously studied and incorporated these elements into designs that resonate with the harmony and depth of Manansala’s work, blending heritage with modern artistry.

“We are thrilled to present this collection, which not only pays tribute to Vicente Manansala’s extraordinary talent but also showcases the creativity and dedication of our Creative Tribe,” said Daianne Moreno-Mempin, founder and creative director of Kathâ Pilipinas.