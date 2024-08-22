Tribute to Manansala

Kathâ Pilipinas, a pioneering arts management initiative and creative social enterprise, pays tribute to Vicente Manansala’s AIA Philippines (formerly Philam Life) Series. This limited-edition collection, crafted by Kathâ Pilipinas’ Creative Tribe, from vibrant colors to intricate shapes, the collection captures the essence of his work, making it accessible to all audiences. This collection will be exclusively launched at the ArteFino Fair 2024 from 22 to 25 August at The Fifth at Rockwell, Makati City.
Inspired by the iconic elements that define Manansala’s legacy, each piece in the collection reflects a deep understanding and appreciation of his artistic genius. The Creative Tribe at Kathâ Pilipinas has meticulously studied and incorporated these elements into designs that resonate with the harmony and depth of Manansala’s work, blending heritage with modern artistry.
“We are thrilled to present this collection, which not only pays tribute to Vicente Manansala’s extraordinary talent but also showcases the creativity and dedication of our Creative Tribe,” said Daianne Moreno-Mempin, founder and creative director of Kathâ Pilipinas.
“Retail is an important pillar of our initiative. Six of our creatives this year are graduates of our Navigating Freelancing Life as a Creative Arts Management Program from March and we are happy to guide them through this new chapter of their journey. This collection is a testament to the fusion of ingenuity and collaboration, embodying the brand of creativity at Kathâ Pilipinas.”
Explore this exclusive collection and be among the first to own these extraordinary pieces. Each item is a blend of creativity and tradition, crafted with the same meticulous care and attention to detail that Manansala himself applied to his works.
Special thanks to the National Museum of Fine Arts, AIA Philippines (formerly Philam Life) and the Manansala family for their invaluable support in making this project possible.