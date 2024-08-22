TNT blows out Meralco, wins second in a row

Defending champion TNT picked up its second straight win with a 93-73 rout of Meralco for the solo lead in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Thursday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Behind by two at the end of the first half, the Tropang Giga emerged out of the dugout with renewed energy and better defense to turn things around in the third quarter.

TNT outscored the Bolts, 31-16, in the third period for the separation it maintained until the end of the match.

“At halftime, we said that we’re in a good position because we’re only two points down and that was really our intent. We wanted to stay close because we knew we’d have heavy legs, and we were tired from playing a hard game just two days ago (against NorthPort). We’re within striking distance in the first half,” Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes said.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posted a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds laced with eight assists, three steals and three blocks for TNT, which missed the services of RR Pogoy (back spasms) and Kelly Williams (hamstring) for the second straight game.

Rey Nambatac got 16 points while Poy Erram had 15 markers, six rebounds and two blocks. Calvin Oftana scored 14 and Glen Khobuntin added 10 for the Tropang Giga, who trailed, 29-31, at halftime.

“Chiefly it was our defense (that pulled us through). We weren’t moving the ball particularly well. Rondae wasn’t hitting his shots. Our outside gunners were not really connecting,” Reyes said.

“But we’re stopping them from scoring. I think we’re just giving them 16 points per quarter or something. That was the key. Because of our stops, it gave us opportunities to run out and score in transition. I think that was the main factor.”

Meralco, which played sans Raymond Almazan (sore back) and Allein Maliksi (groin), fell to a 1-1 win-loss slate.

TNT’s defense was particularly effective on Bolts import Allen Durham, who had a bad outing of eight points on limited touches in a 3-of-9 field goal shooting.

Chris Banchero had 18 points while Chris Newsome, who had an injury scare with three minutes left in the first quarter after Erram fell on his left foot in a loose ball scramble, had 15 points for Meralco.

Box scores:

TNT (93) –-- Hollis-Jefferson 25, Namabatac 16, Erram 15, Oftana 14, Khobuntin 10, Castro 5, Aurin 4, Heruela 2, Payawal 2, Vosotros 0, Exciminiano 0

MERALCO (73) –-- Banchero 18, Newsome 15, Durham 8, Hodge 8, Quinto 6, Mendoza 5, Bates 4, Pasaol 3, Black 2, Rios 2, Cansino 2, Torres 0

Quarters: 21-23, 39-41, 70-57, 93-73