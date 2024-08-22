The real deal

One of only two reigning world champions, Pedro Taduran is not taking any chances.

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight king is back in the gym trying to get rid of rust that built up during the course of a close to four-week vacation.

Taduran deserved the long break.

Late last month in Otsu City, Taduran dethroned Ginjiro Shigeoka to bag the IBF 105-lb crown.

He didn’t just win it on points.

Taduran had to deal with the highly-partisan crowd and had to go down the well to get the job done before compelling the referee to intervene as Shigeoka had taken an enormous amount of punishment from the seemingly-indefatigable Filipino southpaw.

As he was packing his bags to head back to the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque from his home in Laguna, Taduran knew he had to assume the same persona once he began training.

While there is no confirmation yet as to who he’s going to fight next, where and when he is slated to make the first defense, Taduran insists he has to be prepared.

This early, there is an offer for him to face Dian Xing Chu of China in November.

And if that happens, Taduran has to ramp up his game to make it extra difficult for Chu to send his foe home crown-less.

But knowing Taduran, it is a given that the guy won’t show up less than 100 percent.

Unless he suddenly decides to surround himself with hangers-on, Taduran won’t end up making a defense of the title in poor shape.

The guy has a terrific work ethic and is naturally good-natured and calm.

Whenever he trains, there is just one guy assisting him: Trainer Carl Peñalosa Jr.

He doesn’t seek attention but only gets to take the spotlight at the right and proper time.

That’s exactly what happened when he defeated Shigeoka, who came into the fight unbeaten and regarded as the top dog in the division.

Fighting on the same night Manny Pacquiao slugged with Rukiya Anpo in Saitama, Taduran grabbed center stage by toppling Shigeoka.

And with the Elorde siblings Cucuy and Marty managing him, it is a safe bet that Taduran’s not going to be thrown to the wolves.

If everything falls into place, Taduran is going to have an amazing reign.

Personally, he’s the guy I have been telling friends in the boxing community to keep their eyes on.

Whenever we get the chance to talk via text, I always remind him that I liked his style so much that he will be hard to beat.

Just before he left for Japan, I dropped by the gym and told him again that Shigeoka will be in deep trouble.

I have too much faith in him that, one day, I might even put the rent money on him.

This kid is the real deal.