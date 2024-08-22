The legacy lives on 

The Philippine Legacy is proud to announce the second collaboration with internationally acclaimed fashion designer Michael Cinco for the Philippine Legacy Gala this December.

Inspired by Rome’s history and culture, the second collection entitled “The Impalpable Dream of Eternal City, Roma” promises a night of elegance while raising funds for the Philippine Missionari della Fondazione di Carità, Inc., a non-profit organization supporting the Missionaries of Charity in aiding communities in the Philippines.

“The success and demand for Michael Cinco’s showcase at our 2023 gala inspired us to feature him again,” said Archie Tan, co-founder and producer of The Philippine Legacy.

For renowned fashion designer Cinco, participating in the gala is deeply personal. “Showcasing my collection at the Philippine Legacy Gala to help poor families in Manila is profoundly meaningful to me,” he said. “It goes beyond the honor of presenting my work on a prestigious platform; it is an opportunity to use my craft for a greater cause.”