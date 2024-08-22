SOCIAL SET

STARS SHINE AND HEARTS SOAR AT ‘MEN WHO MATTER’ AWARDS NIGHT

Agile Zamora
Published on

A staple in my social calendar, the PeopleAsia “Men Who Matter” Awards Night once again proved why it’s such an impactful event. Held at the Manila Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel, this year’s event featured a special initiative in light of the devastation left by Super Typhoon “Carina.” PeopleAsia publisher (on leave) Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez kicked off a fundraiser with a $1,000 donation to the chosen charity.

Fabio Berto, Patrick Chan, Miguel Belmonte, Secretary Frederick Go, Legacy Awardee Gary Valenciano, Pagcor Chairman Al Tengco, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, Joanne Rae Ramirez, Chef Sau del Rosario, Paul Favila, Jojie Dingcong, Rep. Toff De Venecia, Joey Alvero and Gerry Sy.
The columnist.
Cristalle Belo
Alice Eduardo and Ana De Ocampo
Rene Banzon and Monch Cruz.
Carlo Rojas and Robina Ko-Tan
It was wonderful to witness and be a part of such a generous and heartfelt occasion. All our glamorous awardees and guests were eager to support this initiative. While we celebrated the “Men Who Matter” of 2024 -- a roster of movers and shakers from various industries -- we also highlighted the importance of helping our kababayans.

Charisse Chuidian and Ana de Ocampo
Yoli Ayson and Michelle Garcia - Arce
Consul Marian Ong Nuguid, Consul Helen Ong and Mache Ackerman.
Dr. Elsie Pascua, Tina Cuevas, Ching Cruz, Susan Joven and Hera Geriene.
Gian, Gerry Sy, Jinky Tobiano and Kevin Tan.
Bobby Alvarez and Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez.
Beyond the amazing buffet, gifts and company, this event truly showcased a level of excellence and impact. It’s inspiring to see PeopleAsia using their platform to address important issues. We enjoyed the evening in the stunningly decorated venue, with a world-class performance by legacy awardee Gary Valenciano. Every moment was delightful. Thank you, PeopleAsia, for another meaningful event, and congratulations to all the awardees! Cheers!

Ipe Cruz, Former Speaker, Joe de Venecia, Rep. Toff de Venecia and Gina De Venecia.
Jun Ablaza and Czarina Ablaza Syquia
Linda Ley, Connie Haw and Joy Rustia.
Milka and Sheila Romero.
Nympha Valencia and Legacy awardee Gary Valenciano.
POPS Fernandez
