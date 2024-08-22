STARS SHINE AND HEARTS SOAR AT ‘MEN WHO MATTER’ AWARDS NIGHT

A staple in my social calendar, the PeopleAsia “Men Who Matter” Awards Night once again proved why it’s such an impactful event. Held at the Manila Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel, this year’s event featured a special initiative in light of the devastation left by Super Typhoon “Carina.” PeopleAsia publisher (on leave) Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez kicked off a fundraiser with a $1,000 donation to the chosen charity.
It was wonderful to witness and be a part of such a generous and heartfelt occasion. All our glamorous awardees and guests were eager to support this initiative. While we celebrated the “Men Who Matter” of 2024 -- a roster of movers and shakers from various industries -- we also highlighted the importance of helping our kababayans.
Beyond the amazing buffet, gifts and company, this event truly showcased a level of excellence and impact. It’s inspiring to see PeopleAsia using their platform to address important issues. We enjoyed the evening in the stunningly decorated venue, with a world-class performance by legacy awardee Gary Valenciano. Every moment was delightful. Thank you, PeopleAsia, for another meaningful event, and congratulations to all the awardees! Cheers!