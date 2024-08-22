Smallpox vaccine could be used vs. Mpox -- DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said the smallpox vaccine could be used as protection against Mpox.

"Mayroon [si Mpox] na kamag-anak, yung smallpox. So yung mga pinanganak mga 1970s to 1960s paatras, malamang sa malamang, nabakunahan po kayo ng smallpox [vaccine] (Mpox is related to smallpox. So those who were born from 1960 to 1970s, you were most likely vaccinated against smallpox)," DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said in a radio interview.

In 1959, the World Health Organization (WHO) started the vaccination for smallpox to control outbreaks across South America, Africa, and Asia.

"Ang findings ng siyensya is mayroong tinatawag na cross protection yung ating vaccine against smallpox laban sa Mpox (Science's findings are that there's something called cross protection from our vaccines, such as the smallpox vaccine, against Mpox)," Domingo added.

The health official said some of those who have not received smallpox vaccines are now being vaccinated with it.

Most of the bulk of smallpox vaccines are being donated to Africa, he added.

As of 22 Aug., there have been over 14,000 reported cases of the virus, with 457 deaths. Nearly 96 percent of all reported cases across Africa are in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Pero we are very much interested at nag-signify na rin tayo ng intent sa WHO na pag nag-shift na yung global strategy at nag-start nang mag-distribute ng bakuna, nakataas na yung kamay ng Pilipinas na naka-ready kami (But we are very much interested and we already signified our intent to the WHO that if the global strategy against Mpox has shifted and the distribution of vaccines start, we will raise our hands to express our readiness)," Domingo said.

Protocols vs. Mpox

Domingo said they will develop guidelines for establishments with close-contact activities such as salons, barbershops, and spas.

"Pwedeng tumuloy ang ating mga aktibidades pero (Our activities can still continue but) we will come up with guidelines," he added.

He also advised barbers, beauticians, and masseurs to wear gloves and face masks.

"Baka ipagwantes ang ating mga masahista tapos siguro hindi muna pwede pong gamitin yung oil, baka powder muna. Tapos kailangang naka-mask kailangan ang masahista (Maybe we will recommended to our masseurs to wear gloves and maybe instead of using oil, they can use powder in the meantime. They should also wear masks)," Domingo said.

"Yun yung mga protocols kasi (Those are our protocols because) our interest is to continue the business activities while making sure that health is still the consideration," he explained.

Social distancing is not needed, Domingo emphasized, as Mpox is not airborne.

He, however, reminded the general public to wash hands with water and soap as it is a proven effective method against Mpox.

"Simple siya gawin pero very effective... Kahit simpleng gawain yan na paghugas ng kamay, mayroon siyensyang yan at namamatay ang virus ng Mpox (It's simple yet very effective... Even though it's just a simple thing to do, it has science behind it and it kills the virus of Mpox)," he furthered.

Alcohol-based sanitizers are also effective, he added.

On 19 Aug., the DOH reported the 10th case of Mpox in the country, the first in 2024.

The patient, a 33-year-old man residing in Metro Manila, has no travel history abroad.

He is currently in isolation in a government hospital in Metro Manila.

Mpox symptoms

Common symptoms of Mpox include a skin rash or mucosal lesions, which can last two to four weeks.

Fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes accompany the rashes.

Mpox can be transmitted to humans through close, intimate contact with someone infectious, with contaminated materials like used clothes or utensils, or with infected animals.