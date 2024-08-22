Senate to work on custody of Guo’s arrested companions

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Thursday said the upper chamber is coordinating with the law enforcement authorities to secure the custody of the two companions of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo that were arrested in Indonesia.

In an interview, Escudero said the Senate is now working with the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Immigration to bringing back Sheila Guo and Cassandra Li Ong to the Philippines.

“We will effect the arrest of Shiela Guo at the airport and bring her to the Senate detention facility,” Escudero told reporters.

Escudero noted that the Senate’s Office of Seargent-At-Arms (OSAA) is also coordinating with their counterparts in the House of Representatives (HOR) to take Ong’s custody.

“The PNP will arrest her at NAIA then bring her to HOR where she will be detained,” he said.

“Given that we do not, as of yet, have a warrant of arrest against Cassandra, I instructed the Secretary-General and Seargent-At-Arms to coordinate with their House counterparts regarding the enforcement by the House of the outstanding warrant of arrest issued by the House against Cassandra and to ensure her compliance with the subpoena issued by the Senate,” he added.

Escudero noted that the Senate’s subpoena against Ong was not properly served “given that she was already in hiding perhaps at that time.” He said they will coordinate with the HOR if the senate committee requires Ong's attendance in another hearing.