Security guard foils robbery, suspect arrested

Alert security guards thwarted a robbery attempt in Parañaque City on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

According to a police report, the incident occurred around 3:00 PM along Roxas Boulevard corner Bradco Avenue in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

The arrested suspect, identified as "Armando", 44, was apprehended by security guards from a nearby establishment. His accomplices, known as "Kalapati" and "Norby", managed to escape.

Initial reports indicate that the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was accosted by the suspects who had just alighted from a taxi with Plate Number UVC 891. The suspects brandished firearms and forcibly took the victim's shoulder bag containing valuable items.

As the victim resisted, the suspects attempted to flee but were pursued by the vigilant security personnel.

The quick actions of the security guards led to the interception and arrest of Armando at around 3:40 PM. The stolen items, including the victim's belongings, were recovered along with a replica .45 caliber pistol.

The arrested suspect will face charges for violations of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and robbery, to be filed at the Parañaque City Prosecutor's Office through inquest proceedings.

A follow-up operation is underway to capture the two remaining suspects.