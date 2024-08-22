Romanian netter denies Eala's US Open main draw debut

Alex Eala's hopes of making her Grand Slam debut in 2024 were dashed after a 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 loss to world No. 61 Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania in the third and final qualifying round of the US Open women's singles at Flushing Meadows in New York City early Friday (Manila time).

The 19-year-old Rafael Nadal Academy player fought valiantly for two hours and eight minutes before losing to the 26-year-old Romanian player and missed out on making it to the main draw.

This is deja vu for Eala as she lost in the final qualifying round for the third Grand Slam in a row this year.

Eala lost to Julia Riera of Argentina, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, last May in the third qualifying round of the French Open after winning her first two matches.

At the Wimbledon Championships, Lulu Sun of New Zealand, 6-7, 5-7, swept the two-time Asian Games bronze medalist in the third qualifying round of the women's singles last June.