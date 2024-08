LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Philippine Olympians Dottie Ardina (Golf), Aleah Cruz Finnegan (Gymnastics), Levi Ruivivar (Gymnastics), and Emma Malabuyo (Gymnastics) during a meet and greet at the Malacañan Palace on Thursday, 22 August 2024. They received a P1 million peso incentive from the Office of the President for their performance at the Paris Olympics. Golfer Bianca Pagdangnan was unable to attend due to her training overseas.











YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL