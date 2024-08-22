Pangilinan, MVPSF reward Yulo’s heroics

The “Golden Boy” gets another golden reward.

Industrialist Manny Pangilinan — the most generous supporter of Philippine sports — made sure that Carlos Yulo’s heroic performance will be recognized as he personally handed him a cash reward of P10 million for winning two gold medals in the Paris Olympics recently.

Through his MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF), Pangilinan extended his appreciation to Obiena at the PLDT headquarters in Makati City together with MVPSF Al Panlilio and Smart Sports chief Jude Turcuato.

The MVPSF also gave P2 million each to boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas after winning bronze medals in the Summer Games. Yulo’s coach was also rewarded with P5 million while P2 million was given to Petecio and Villegas’ coaches.

Villegas and Petecio, however, were not around as they have already gone to their respective provinces. Instead, they were represented by Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) chairman Ricky Vargas.

Pangilinan said the efforts Yulo and other medalists should not go unnoticed as they achieved it during the country’s 100 years of participation in the Summer Games.

“The glory and pride that Carlos, Nesthy and Aira brought to our country with the medals they’ve won in Paris through their training, grit and effort are priceless indeed,” said Pangilinan, the chairman emeritus of the MVPSF.

“We are very proud of them, and we hope to see them compete once again in Los Angeles in 2028 — which we will continue to support fully.”

Also present during this event was Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion and ABAP secretary general Marcus Manalo.

Pangilinan’s reward is just among the golden fortune that Yulo received for his historic performance in the Summer Olympics.

Prior to Pangilinan’s incentive, the pride of Leveriza in Manila was already given P20 million by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, P20 million from the Philippine Sports Commission through Republic Act 10699, P14 million from the House of Representatives, P5 million from ArenaPlus, P5 million from former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson, P 3 million from the Senate, P3 million from Megaworld, P3 million from Chooks to Go, and P2 million from the local government of Manila.

On top of that, he also received a three-bedroom apartment from Megaworld Corporation worth P32 million aside from other perks and benefits from the private sector.

Panlilio said they will never get tired supporting Filipino athletes.

“The MVPSF will continue to support Filipino athletes in their quest for gold in the Olympics. We’ve seen it happen with Hidilyn Diaz in Tokyo 2020 and now, we’ve seen it happen again with Yulo in Paris 2024,” Panlilio said.

“We hope that this will inspire more Filipino athletes to strive for their Olympic dreams in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, as well as encourage our partners in both the private and public sectors to continue supporting our young heroes.”