Pampanga opens CSFP Education Summit

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The City of San Fernando Pampanga (CSFP) Education Summit has officially started on Thursday at the Heroes Hall in this city.

Organized by the Multi-Sectoral Governance Council and the CSFP, the summit is set to validate the results of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM2) here with Mayor Vilma Caluag leading the opening ceremonies.

The two-day summit aims to discuss the state of education in the country using the report from EDCOM2. The said summit is a collaboration between CLTV36 and the CSFP City Information Office.

Education Summit Chairman Atty. Oscar Rodriguez accompanied Caluag along with other key officials. Both Caluag and Rodriguez gave their messages to the participants who are mostly stakeholders of educational sector of San Fernando.

EDCOM2 Chief Technical Specialist Krupskaya “Kay” Añonuevo gave a presentation of the findings of the commission regarding the report.

The report stated that an assessment was made in 2018 called the Programme for International Students Assessment. According to the commission, when the PISA result came out, Republic Act 11899 was issued for the creation of EDCOM.