Nine dead after migrant boat capsizes on Serbia-Bosnia border

At least nine people have died after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Drina River, which separates Serbia and Bosnia, according to officials. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday near the Serbian border town of Ljubovija. Rescue teams recovered the bodies, while the search continues for those still missing.

Bosnian and Serbian authorities were alerted to the incident early in the morning. Of the estimated 25 people on board, 18 survivors, including three children, were found on the riverbank. Despite ongoing search efforts, the death toll may rise further. The accident underscores the persistent dangers faced by migrants taking the perilous "Balkan route" in their attempts to reach the European Union.

(Sources: AFP, Kurdistan24, Harrow Times)