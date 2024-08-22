MUSCLE-FLEXER: PLDT ends Choco Mucho’s quest

PLDT shattered Choco Mucho’s dream of a backdoor entry to the quarterfinals, claiming a 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 victory in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference yesterday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

After Choco Mucho edged out PLDT with a four-point win in the opening set, the High Speed Hitters quickly gathered their wits, showcasing their strength and skills to level the match in the second set.

The momentum fully shifted as PLDT dominated the next two sets, playing with the urgency of a team desperate for a win, despite already being assured of a quarterfinal spot in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

The victory solidified PLDT’s position as the No. 4 seed behind undefeated Akari, Cignal and Creamline.

The High Speed Hitters’ win also handed the Farm Fresh Foxies a free pass to the quarterfinals, securing the eighth and final spot with a 3-5 record.

“Perhaps we didn’t play our best because we were already assured of the fourth or fifth spots. But it shouldn’t be the way,” PLDT coach Rald Ricafort said.

“We will bounce back in our next game against Chery Tiggo. But give Choco Mucho credit because they wanted to win.”

Choco Mucho, which needed a three or four-set victory to edge out Farm Fresh, ended its campaign with a 2-6 record, a disappointing finish following its impressive runner-up performance in the All-Filipino Conference.

The Flying Titans thus joined the Nxled Chameleons (1-7), the Galeries Tower Highrisers, and the ZUS Thunderbelles, (both 0-8), on the sidelines.

Choco Mucho sorely missed the services of top scorer Sisi Rondina and ace middle blocker Chery Nunag, both of whom were loaned to the Alas Pilipinas team. However, many other teams also had to do without star players who were called up for international duties.

Making matters worse, the Flying Titans were also without their import, Zoi Faki, who was down with the flu.

Regardless of the outcome of the final elimination round match between Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo, the Crossovers have secured the No. 5 seed.

In the opener, Creamline made short work of ZUS Coffee, posting a resounding 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 win to all but lock in the No. 3 seed in the knockout quarterfinals.

Displaying their dominance in firepower, depth and experience, the Cool Smashers needed just 77 minutes to get rid of the Thunderbelles, finishing the two-phase elimination round with a 6-2 win-loss record. This virtually guarantees them the No. 3 ranking, setting up a potential quarterfinal clash with the Capital1 Solar Spikers (5-3).

PLDT and Chery Tiggo still have an opportunity to tie Creamline at 6-2, but the Cool Smashers hold a superior total points tally of 20 in case of a tie.

“We’re ready for any eventuality. What’s important is the players’ determination to win,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

“Most specially in the knockout games, we just need to rust each other.”

Erica Staunton led the Cool Smashers with 17 points, while Bernadeth Pons continued to glow, contributing 11 points and stepping up as the primary local player in the absence of Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez, who are both recovering from injuries, and Alas Pilipinas members Jema Galanza and Jia de Guzman.

Lyn Bernardo also geared up for the tougher matches ahead, adding eight points, while middle blocker Bea de Leon chipped in four, including two crucial kill blocks. Creamline dominated the spiking battle, out-hitting ZUS Coffee 43-29.

“I had been longing to play longer minutes and this was a great opportunity for me,” Bernardo said.

Creamline also took advantage of ZUS Coffee’s poor service reception, scoring five aces and netting 25 points from the Thunderbelles’ errors.

In addition to her offensive contributions, Pons excelled defensively with 12 excellent digs and six receptions, showcasing her all-around performance.

ZUS Coffee closed its campaign without a win in eight matches but gained valuable experience from its debut season in the country’s premier league.

Asak Tamaru led the Thunderbelles with 16 points, while Michelle Gamit, Ypril Tapia, Gayle Pascual, Cloanne Mondonedo, Dolly Verzosa and Sharya Ancheta combined for 17 points.

Meanwhile, Meneses remains hopeful for the return of Carlos and Valdez but reassures that the team is prepared to face any challenge, regardless of their availability.